Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Coupang by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $7,013,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $10,229,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang Price Performance

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,010,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.