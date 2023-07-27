Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $37.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.