Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Juniper Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 5,061,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.