Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta Platform Shares Rocket Higher! Are More Highs To Come?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy Before Elon Musk Goes All In
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.