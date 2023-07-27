Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 563,951 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.