Kearny Financial (KRNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 71,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $559.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

KRNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

