Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.02. 171,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,122. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.94. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$19.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.40.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

