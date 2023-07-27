KilterHowling LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KilterHowling LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 7.8% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 1,974,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

