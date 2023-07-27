Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

KMB stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 3,324,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,839. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

