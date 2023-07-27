Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.
KMB stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 3,324,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,839. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67.
In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
