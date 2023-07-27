Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.19-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.66 billion. Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

