Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

