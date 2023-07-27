Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

