Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.