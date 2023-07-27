Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.53 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $429.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,204,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,517,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

