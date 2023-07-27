Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2,041.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

