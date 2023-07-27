Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

