Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGS. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.