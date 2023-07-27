KonPay Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. KonPay has a total market cap of $33.02 million and $223,101.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

