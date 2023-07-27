Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 984,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

