Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Up 0.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.76). Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.73).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 496.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 557.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.65, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.72), for a total value of £700.40 ($898.06). 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

