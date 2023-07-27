Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.08. 378,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,317. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

