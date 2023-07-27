Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd reduced its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,220 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Kronos Bio worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 1.6 %

KRON traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.