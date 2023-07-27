Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 1,384.1% in July

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 1,384.1% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,035. Labor Smart has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.47.
About Labor Smart
