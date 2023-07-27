Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-6.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $5.30-$6.80 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $59.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $701.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.06. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $715.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.