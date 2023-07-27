Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
