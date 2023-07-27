Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

