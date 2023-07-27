Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $84.92. Approximately 1,025,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,902,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

