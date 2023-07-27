Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.40. 455,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

