Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.0 %

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,522. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

