Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 187,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,885. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

