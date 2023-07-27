LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,408 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 860,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $93,526,010,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.