Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

