Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $660,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $358.46. 704,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

