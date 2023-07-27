Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $238.11. The company had a trading volume of 618,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,428. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.