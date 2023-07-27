Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,232,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,750,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $5.85 on Thursday, reaching $297.60. 1,872,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.03.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

