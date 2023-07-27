Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,178 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 53,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,016. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.20.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

