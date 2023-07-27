Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 263,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

