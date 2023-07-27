Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

