Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

