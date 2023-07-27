LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

