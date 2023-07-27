Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $384.70. 2,336,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.13 and a 200-day moving average of $354.41. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $391.61. The company has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

