Lithia Motors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded down $12.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.