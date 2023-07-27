Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Benchmark

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $300.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

