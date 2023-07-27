LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 369,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,257. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LivaNova

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.