Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

LOB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 470,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

