LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, RTT News reports. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

LKQ Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 883,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,912. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

