Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.81.

L stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.28. 197,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,655. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$105.57 and a 12-month high of C$129.25.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

