Loop Capital Increases MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target to $15.00

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterBrand Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in MasterBrand by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

