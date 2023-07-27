Loop Capital Increases MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target to $15.00

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.
MasterBrand Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
