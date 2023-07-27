Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,413 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

