Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$11.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7932726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

