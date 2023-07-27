Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

