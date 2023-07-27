Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $887,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.56. 508,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

